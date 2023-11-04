Wife Takes Advantage of Husband's Obliviousness to Make Changes Around the House

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. A curious part of living with your partner over a long period of time is the discovery that some people are truly oblivious to the world around them. This can manifest itself in many ways, from comical to downright annoying, but with the right approach, someone can turn the situation to their advantage.

When she realized her husband basically did not notice the changes she made around the house. With equal amounts of cunning and guile, she started some personal home renovations to see what she could get away with. Netizens shared their own “oblivious partner” stories in the comments section. So a wife decided to take advantage of her husband’s obliviousness to the changes she made around the house. Psychologists have attempted to define absentmindedness as a sort of “zoning out,” where the person goes through lapses in their short-term and. Similarly, these folks often have significant lapses in attention, which is particularly visible in OP’s story. It is important to note that the degree of obliviousness does, obviously, greatly differ from person to person. In extreme cases, the individual seems to hardly function and be a hazard to others, while in most cases it’s simply a bit comical

