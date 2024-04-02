Wife of Accused Toronto Cop Killer Testifies in Court

The wife of a man accused of killing a Toronto police constable testifies in court, stating that she believed the people approaching them that night were trying to harm them. Aaida Shaikh recounts the incident in which a man and woman initially approached their car in an underground parking garage, but then rushed over after she indicated that they didn't want to talk.

Shaikh mentions seeing a silver chain with a 'black thing' on it, but assumed it was a fake badge.

