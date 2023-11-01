Why You Should Try Forest Bathing in Winter

Numerous studies show that those who do have lower stress, blood pressure and heart rates, in addition to reduced neural activity in the part of the brain linked to mental illness. Japan leads the way in combating the blahs (winter and other) through a practice known as shinrin-yoku, which translates to “forest bathing.” It seems easy enough to take to the woods in the summer, yet it’s quite possible to reap the rewards in winter, too.

You’ll start by walking or snowshoeing to a secluded spot, where you’ll listen to the sounds and the silence of the forest, while inhaling the pleasant scent of evergreens. It’s a nice reset for body, mind and brain, and winter’s low sun presents magical details you might not normally notice.

This way of rejuvenating the mind and soothing your spirits may also offer the added benefit of actually enjoying yourself in the crisp mountain air — in the season you thought you dreaded, no less.Leave this field empty if you're human:

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.