Why You Should Invest in a Lifestraw for Clean Drinking Water

If you’ve been hemming and hawing about whether to invest in a Lifestraw, then I’m here to let you know that it’s time to pull the trigger and pick one up for yourself, especially since. While it may seem like a niche product, a personal water filter is something just about everyone could use. It’s convenient, portable and an easy way to give everyone in your family peace of mind.

When I first heard about Lifestraw it was in a survivalist context, and I assumed that someone like me — a city-dwelling indoor gal who has never been camping a day in her life — would never have use for one. But upon further research, I’ve become more convinced that they’re essential for everyone. We simply never know what’s going to happen.

I especially like that you can attach a water bottle to it so multiple people could get the benefit of clean waterit’s nice to have the peace of mind that for a small investment I can guarantee my family will have fresh waterYou can unscrew the bottom for a good fit on any water bottle or use it like a staw.

Lifestraw Water Filter Clean Drinking Water Portable Bacteria Parasites Sale

