Why training the brain alongside the body is important in fitness

Toughness – it’s an expression we’re all familiar with, but what exactly does it mean? How do we quantify or measure such an abstract descriptor? Are we talking aboutWhen I decided to become a trainer, I never considered how much of my time would be spent trying to unravel the mysteries of the brain.

High-level coaches and trainers know that mastering the mental game is the key to reaching any goal. Our true job is to push clients toward the edge of their self-imposed limitations so that they can smash right through them with courage and enthusiasm. Stated another way, it’s our job to build strong minds to match equally strong bodies.

To understand what makes one person persevere when confronted with a gruelling task while another will pack up and go home, we have to understand how the brain works when making a decision. says that there are two channels that govern the choices we make: System 1 and System 2 (scientists aren't the most creative people when it comes to naming things).

System 1 works on the subconscious level, in a deep part of the brain. It’s designed to work quickly and efficiently, with self-preservation being the main motivator. System 1 doesn’t want you to run that extra mile or grind-out yet another set of squats. System 1 automatically measures the risk-to-reward ratio of any given activity and will always choose the safest, easiest option because that’s its job.

System 2 operates consciously from a different part of the brain, the one that handles complex problems and deep thought. We control System 2, which is great because it allows us to not be slaves to our primordial instincts. However, all this deep thinking comes at a cost – it's slow, takes a lot of energy and it exhausts the brain easily. Not exactly the ideal mental state for physical training.