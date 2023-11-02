Why top-performing advisor teams are hiring more certified financial planners

“We’ve fine-tuned as we’ve grown to take on more expertise just in broader planning, and for the first time, have now hired a specialist because there’s so much work in that space,” says Mr. Rosentreter, portfolio manager with Manulife Securities Inc. and president of Upper Canada Capital Inc. in Toronto.

“In the past, the focus and emphasis were often more on investment advice, and now it’s become a more comprehensive and integrated financial planning approach,” Mr. Rosentreter says, adding he has always considered financial planning as part of his practice.

“The value of advice around planning and holistically having the ability both to solve issues from an investment standpoint but also look at how the investments relate to the actual is the priority for clients,” she says.

a living and breathing document that investment advisors can then implement through a very sound investment strategy,” she says. While the investment dealer has financial planners and estate planners available for advisors, his team opted to bring a dedicated financial planner onto the team. Mr. Vo-Dignard says his team found the firm’s financial planners were often overwhelmed, which created delays and unnecessary back-and-forth if clients were missing small pieces of information.

Mr. Rosentreter says investment dealers and financial institutions have historically been light on financial planning support, and it has been up to individual advisors to determine what they want to do on a practice level.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Why it may be time for the Magnificent Seven to break upStocks may be in for a little scare heading into 2024, with Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick stating the 'setup isn't great.' Sosnick went ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Explainer-Why are European telecom firms selling assets?Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Explainer-Why are European telecom firms selling assets?Vodafone's bid on Tuesday to sell its Spanish business is the latest move by European telecom firms trying to strengthen their financial health by divesting ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Adam Kinzinger Shares The Only Reason Why He Still Considers Himself A RepublicanJosephine Harvey is a London-based senior reporter on HuffPost's trends team, covering U.S. politics, media, pop culture and more.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Ex-Trump Attorney Reveals Why Trump May Be In Jail Sooner Than Anyone ThinksOvernight Editor, HuffPost

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Explainer-What is US daylight saving time and why was it created?Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »