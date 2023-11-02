Why top-performing advisor teams are hiring more certified financial planners

“We’ve fine-tuned as we’ve grown to take on more expertise just in broader planning, and for the first time, have now hired a specialist because there’s so much work in that space,” says Mr. Rosentreter, portfolio manager with Manulife Securities Inc. and president of Upper Canada Capital Inc. in Toronto.
“In the past, the focus and emphasis were often more on investment advice, and now it’s become a more comprehensive and integrated financial planning approach,” Mr. Rosentreter says, adding he has always considered financial planning as part of his practice.
“The value of advice around planning and holistically having the ability both to solve issues from an investment standpoint but also look at how the investments relate to the actual is the priority for clients,” she says.
a living and breathing document that investment advisors can then implement through a very sound investment strategy,” she says. While the investment dealer has financial planners and estate planners available for advisors, his team opted to bring a dedicated financial planner onto the team. Mr. Vo-Dignard says his team found the firm’s financial planners were often overwhelmed, which created delays and unnecessary back-and-forth if clients were missing small pieces of information.
Mr. Rosentreter says investment dealers and financial institutions have historically been light on financial planning support, and it has been up to individual advisors to determine what they want to do on a practice level.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »