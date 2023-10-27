Why that photo you saw on social media may not be published in The Globe

Covering the Israel-Hamas war continues to bring new challenges and difficult conversations to The Globe, and to other news organizations. There are very real limitations that affect which stories journalists can cover, and which pictures appear in the print edition or online.

A reader emailed on Oct. 10 to express disappointment in the main image selected for that day’s front page. Beneath the headline “Israel begins counteroffensive, vows to ‘change the Middle East,’” appeared the rubble of a Gaza City mosque destroyed by an Israeli air strike.

In contrast, Gaza was already well populated with photojournalists feeding into the wire services The Globe and other news organizations tap for international coverage.

To ensure photos and videos published by The Globe are authentic, staff follow a rigorous validation process, which my predecessor, Sylvia Stead, explored in the context of the war in Ukraine in March, 2022. The process, explained then by senior visuals editor Patrick Dell, “includes looking at photos of the same scene, searching for other angles, studying satellite images and using Google Street View.

Concerned with balance, one reader suggested The Globe ensure an equal number of photos are published of each side of the conflict, each day. That isn’t practical or possible for a number of reasons, including the uncertain access to photos that staff are able to validate, and the fact that photo galleries are updated several times a day to reflect the latest events as they happen. headtopics.com

“We have in-depth conversations by the hour around photo choice, balance, and are continually reviewing and refining our galleries and print selections based on the facts on the ground,” Mr. Frehner said. It’s heavy work that takes a toll on staff, who look closely at deeply disturbing images of dead children, grieving families, desperation and fear. Mr. Frehner described examining a photo with a child in the background.

