Why 'pen and paper' journaling can be a spiritual act in a digital world

(Submitted by Rowena Sunga)These days, keeping track of your schedule usually means plugging in a few details into an online calendar or maybe even keeping track of a list in your cell phone.

Rowena Sunga, who owns Paper Plus Cloth, a stationery store in Toronto's west end, says writing it down is just one part of the exercise. The real insight comes later, she says, when you revisit your earlier self on the pages of your planner.as a mom of 5 kids, she sees first-hand how the appeal of paper planners persists, even in a digital world.

There are so many ways to keep track of your life digitally, and yet so many of us cling to this pen and paper with a physical notebook or a planner. Is there some deep human need being fulfilled there? headtopics.com

I've heard that there are university professors who say, "No taking notes digitally in this class; you need to write things down." Because it's been shown retention is much, much better when you are physically writing something on paper. Where's the magic in writing something down on paper for you?

I think the line is getting blurred because a lot of people don't have a lot of time to write in two separate notebooks and chronicle things in two different ways. And so combining the two is really all about efficiency and productivity. You're writing down your schedule anyway, and if you're writing about soccer practice, you might as well toss in a few thoughts there about how well it went or what your kids said that day. So it makes sense to blur the lines and combine the two. headtopics.com

It's when I look back ... I mean, yes, it'll keep track of birthdays and things I have to do, appointments I have to go to. But the satisfaction really comes when I sort of look back. I see patterns. I've started to actually even incorporate photos in sort of some of my journaling. And that completes the picture for me. And when I look back, I'm able to see things that, in the heat of the moment, I wasn't able to see before. And how that helps is just so immense.

Why Buying a Home on Toronto's West Side is a Good IdeaDespite the high prices, demand for homes in Toronto remains high. Here are some reasons why you should consider buying a home on Toronto's west side: cultural institutions, improved transit, potential for price appreciation, and access to parks and cycling paths. Read more ⮕

Increased Police Presence Expected for Demonstrations in Downtown TorontoToronto police are preparing for several large-scale demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend. While ensuring lawful demonstrations, the police will not tolerate any intimidation, harassment, or hate-motivated behavior. Officers and the Hate Crime Unit will be present to gather evidence and investigate any suspected hate speech or signage. Some demonstrations have obtained permits, but the specific number is unknown. Read more ⮕

Toronto Star Offers Email Subscription ServiceToronto Star Newspapers Limited is now offering an email subscription service for its readers. Subscribers will receive newsletters, alerts, and other non-commercial emails from the newspaper. Read more ⮕

Chicago Bulls Defeat Toronto Raptors in Overtime ThrillerAlex Caruso's clutch 3-pointer secures a 104-103 victory for the Bulls over the Raptors. DeMar DeRozan shines with 33 points, while Scottie Barnes records a triple-double for Toronto. Read more ⮕

Streetcar Service Resumes on The Queensway in TorontoStreetcar service on The Queensway in Toronto will resume on Sunday, Oct. 29, after major improvements in the KQQR intersection area. Replacement buses will continue to operate on certain routes, and peak-hour service on 508 Lake Shore streetcars will also return. Read more ⮕

Uniformed Police Officers Stationed at Winners Stores in TorontoUniformed police officers have been spotted at Winners stores in Toronto, prompting discussions about an increase in shoplifting and crime. These officers are off duty and available for private hire, providing a police presence for various functions and events. Compensation for these officers is not the responsibility of taxpayers. Read more ⮕