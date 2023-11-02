Why is olive oil so expensive? Plus: worthy substitutions that cost less

With little to no rain throughout the summer, farmers in most olive-growing regions say yield is down to between half to as low as 10 per cent of their usual harvest. Spain produces nearly half the world’s olive oil; in September, the Olive Oil Times reported that the country produced a historic low of 663,000 tonnes in 2022/23, 54 per cent below the average of the previous four years.

In Canada, a single type of oil, such as canola or sunflower, must be labelled accordingly, and “vegetable oil” is a common name for a blend of more than one type of oil, such as soybean, canola, sunflower and safflower. (If a blend contains coconut oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, peanut oil or cocoa butter, the oil must be specifically named in the ingredient list.) Coconut oil and sesame have a lower smoke point, around 350 F; sunflower, corn and peanut oil’s are about 450 F.

Recipe: Same-day focaccia (without olive oil) Use any variety of oil to make this focaccia, including clarified butter or ghee – an Indian staple that is cooked longer to produce a nuttier, more complex flavour. If you like, infuse the oil with rosemary and/or garlic by warming it on the stove with a sliced clove and/or a sprig or two of the herb; remove them before adding the fat to the dough or coating the pan.

Return the dough to the bowl, drizzle with oil and turn to coat it all over. Cover the bowl with a tea towel or plate and let sit on the counter for at least an hour, but preferably two or three. (If you want to make it in the morning for dinner, or up to a day ahead, cover and refrigerate, then take it out a couple hours before you want to bake it.)

