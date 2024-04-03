Why Even a Historic BOJ Rate Hike Has Failed to Save the Yen

The Bank of Japan's historic rate hike has failed to save the yen, as the country's economy continues to struggle. Despite the rate hike, experts believe that the BOJ will wait until the fall before considering another increase. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that the US has the option to protect new industries from China.
In other news, billionaire investor Ray Dalio has defended his long-term investment in China, while the NFL's Chiefs' $2 billion stadium subsidy has been rejected by voters. Additionally, Malaysia Air is seeking to move on from the troubled past of the MH370 incident, and mining for EV metals in Africa is threatening gorillas and chimpanzees. Televisa in Mexico plans to buy the remaining stake in Sky from AT&T, and Exxon expects lower first-quarter earnings due to commodity prices and trading. A survey has found that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work', and financial experts suggest shifting parked RRSP contributions into drive. As grocery prices rise and budgets tighten, food waste is no longer an option. Canadians are encouraged to utilize tax tools and consider tapping into home equity for retirement income. Lastly, a study has found that using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »