Why Even a Historic BOJ Rate Hike Has Failed to Save the Yen

The Bank of Japan's historic rate hike has failed to save the yen, as the country's economy continues to struggle. Despite the rate hike, experts believe that the BOJ will wait until the fall before considering another increase. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that the US has the option to protect new industries from China.

In other news, billionaire investor Ray Dalio has defended his long-term investment in China, while the NFL's Chiefs' $2 billion stadium subsidy has been rejected by voters. Additionally, Malaysia Air is seeking to move on from the troubled past of the MH370 incident, and mining for EV metals in Africa is threatening gorillas and chimpanzees. Televisa in Mexico plans to buy the remaining stake in Sky from AT&T, and Exxon expects lower first-quarter earnings due to commodity prices and trading. A survey has found that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work', and financial experts suggest shifting parked RRSP contributions into drive. As grocery prices rise and budgets tighten, food waste is no longer an option. Canadians are encouraged to utilize tax tools and consider tapping into home equity for retirement income. Lastly, a study has found that using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Even a Historic BOJ Rate Hike Has Failed to Save the YenJapan’s first interest rate hike in 17 years has failed to deliver the boost to the yen that policymakers had hoped for, with strategists pointing to four key reasons for the currency to remain weak for now.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Why the ‘break-even age’ analysis can be misleading when determining your CPP start dateThe break-even age analysis considers whether Canadians expect to live long enough to make up for the payments they would forgo by delaying their pension. Experts say it’s too ambiguous to be relied on

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Geely Profit Beats Estimates Even as China’s Price War Rages OnGeely Automobile Holdings Ltd., the Hong Kong-listed arm of billionaire Li Shufu’s auto empire, posted earnings that beat estimates and reiterated an outlook for further sales growth this year despite a slowing Chinese car market.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Why is Japan changing its ban on exporting lethal weapons, and why is it so controversial?TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet OK'd a plan to sell future next-generation fighter jets to other countries on Tuesday, its latest step away from the pacifist...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

China coast guard says it took measures against Philippine vessels in South China SeaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

China coast guard says it took measures against Philippine vessels in South China SeaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »