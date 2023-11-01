Why doesn’t Justin Trudeau understand that Canadians want change?

Mr. Trudeau’s own 2015 campaign emphatically channelled the change theme. Yet he doesn’t seem to get this. He’s now in his ninth year and it’s clearer than ever that Canadians’ fatigue with him is deep and pervasive, greater than it was with Mr. Harper. Support for the Trudeau-led Liberals, which has been low for a long time, dropped into the twenties, according to a newPeople are fed up, and it’s not just conservatives.

With desperation moves, such as a carbon-tax exemption for home heating oil that is being pilloried left, right and centre, Mr. Trudeau feels he can somehow turn the tides. But the climate is different now than in years gone by. Voter hostility and fatigue is more intense owing to the communications revolution. The vast changes have created a culture in which everything is politicized. The leader of the day is in your face all day every day, to the point of exasperation.

Nowadays there’s what is known as the permanent campaign – a federal voter drive that never stops. Partisan political ads come at you no matter how distant the election. Nowadays there are hundreds of pundits, whereas before there were only a few. Nowadays there’s online space in media for thousands to post attacks and insults; before there was only space for a few letters to the editor.

Mr. Trudeau should realize, then, that fatigue with a leader in this new all-politics-all-the-time dynamic comes far more readily. As he lingers in office, the fatigue with his leadership stands to grow. Time for change will find even greater decibel range.

