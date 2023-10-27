Why Do Babies Have Such Big Heads?

The comments quickly turned ruthless as people remarked on the size of the baby’s head and even speculated about possible medical diagnoses, prompting Hilton to respond with her own comment: “🥺😢There are some sick people in this world.☹️My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”, a pediatrician who practices in Indiana, told HuffPost that they thought it was terrible that “people were picking on a literal baby.

“Babies’ heads are just proportionally bigger than adult heads with respect to the rest of their bodies. That’s just how we are when we are small — and that is a normal thing,” Zee-Cheng said.of those of our closest primate relative, the chimpanzee. Interestingly, our brain-to-body ratio is actually closest to that of rodents.

There are, however, instances when head size (small or large) can indicate a problem that needs to be addressed. This is why pediatricians measure an infant’s head circumference at every check-up. The percentile your child’s measurements fall into is less important than the rate of growth their doctor is seeing. If your child’s measurements jump (or drop) in percentiles, your doctor may refer you to a neurosurgeon, who will examine your child and may order imaging to rule out a medical issue. headtopics.com

Smith said that for the babies who are referred to her, “the first and the easiest thing that we deal with” is known as benign extra-axial fluid of infancy, which simply means there’s “a little bit of extra fluid on the outside of the brain ... that causes the head to grow.” She noted that it’s “a benign condition doesn’t need to be treated.” In these cases, the child’s head growth usually plateaus around the time they are 18 months old.

Treatment for any of these conditions is facilitated by early diagnosis. “The earlier we find them — before the baby’s really having problems — that’s going to be the best situation,” Smith said.Because babies’ heads grow so quickly, the bones of their skull must be able to adjust. There is flexible material, called a suture, between the plates of a baby’s skull, and these bones don’t fully fuse together until a child is about 2 years of age. headtopics.com

Read more:

HuffPostCanada »

'I'm A Selfish Person': Man Dumps His Pregnant GF Because He Never Wanted To Be A FatherBabies bring some couples together, but in this case, it seems to have torn them apart. Read more ⮕

Woman Begs Man To Stay After Falling Pregnant: “I Don’t Want To Be A Father”Babies bring some couples together, but in this case, it seems to have torn them apart. Read more ⮕

Guy Breaks Up With GF Of 3 Months Because She's Pregnant And He Doesn't Want To Be A DadBabies bring some couples together, but in this case, it seems to have torn them apart. Read more ⮕

FDA warns about giving probiotics to preterm babies after infant death, other injuriesThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning health care providers and the public about injuries and at least one death in premature infants who were... Read more ⮕

Big babies: Mom wins court case to evict her 40-year-old sons in ItalyA 75-year-old Italian woman has won a court case declaring that her two adult sons — aged 40 and 42 — will be evicted from her home. Read more ⮕

Police rule out murder after body found at Langley explosion sceneNo immediate indication as to why in statement released in wake of Oct. 22 blast Read more ⮕