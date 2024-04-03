Why did Leafs cancel practice if Marner needs more ice time before return?

The Toronto Maple Leafs canceled practice despite player Mitch Marner needing more ice time before his return. The team's ECHL affiliate, the Growlers, has also ceased operations. While forward Nick Robertson continues to score, the Leafs' 'Kids line' is still working to earn trust. In other sports news, Devin Booker scored 52 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Toronto Blue Jays' inconsistencies on offense may be a concern throughout the season.

The Houston Astros' pitcher, Blanco, threw the first no-hitter of the season against the Blue Jays. Veteran football player Harris assures he will be ready for the start of the Riders camp. Army veteran Dumoulin-Duguary aims to enter the CFL draft after his football career. Linebacker Dublanko shares advice from Singleton and participates in the CFL draft combine. Chad Kelly faces more attention after a controversial social media video. Duke coach-in-waiting Scheyer sets the goal of winning for Krzyzewski. Sinner defeats Dimitrov to win the Miami Open title. Canadian tennis player Dabrowski and partner Routliffe reach the doubles semifinals in the Miami Open. The Texas Children's Houston Open continues in the PGA

Marner to miss Toronto Maple Leafs game against Montreal Canadiens due to injuryToronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

