It’s often stated that Canada’s abundant oil and gas reserves provide energy security. Yet recent geopolitical turmoil – such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – has tested this notion, causing oil and gas prices to surge, fuelling inflation and making Canadians’ lives more costly.

“Switching to renewables won’t get rid of the politics entirely, but one of the things it does do is limit exposure to commodity markets and other geopolitical factors,” she explains.Why Canada’s Energy Security Hinges on Renewables

Certainly, politics affects renewables’ growth, given that oil and gas remain a key part of the Canadian economy, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Ms. Dusyk says. Yet a majority of Canadians want governments “to make it so our energy systems no longer contribute to climate change,” she adds. headtopics.com

As well, he adds, about 90 per cent of investment globally in electrical power systems is for renewable projects. But large-scale projects take decades to complete, says Grant Arnold, president and chief executive officer of BluEarth Renewables in Calgary.

While the electrical grid – outside of Alberta and Saskatchewan – is mostly non-emitting, oil and gas still make up 76 per cent of Canada’s energy end use, given these are essential inputs for transportation, industry and heating. headtopics.com

Big Oil Doubles Down on Fossil Fuel Despite Clean Energy ShiftExxon's $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer and Chevron's $53 billion tie-up with Hess sends a clear message: big oil is investing in fossil fuel despite the shift to clean energy. The International Energy Agency's prediction of oil demand peaking by 2030 raises questions about the rationale for increased spending on fossil fuel. However, the transition to clean energy is a long and expensive process, which explains why oil giants are not diversifying into clean energy projects. Read more ⮕

Former Russian President Medvedev Criticizes Europe's Energy CooperationDmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, criticizes Europe's decision to walk away from energy cooperation, stating that it is frozen or pointless due to Europe's poor growth prospects. Read more ⮕

Former Russian President Medvedev Criticizes Europe's Energy CooperationDmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, criticizes Europe's decision to walk away from energy cooperation, stating that it is frozen or pointless due to Europe's poor growth prospects. Read more ⮕

White House National Security Adviser Addresses U.S.-Israel Differences on Gaza AssaultWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasizes candid discussions with Israel over the military assault on Gaza, while reaffirming the U.S.'s commitment to the sanctity of innocent human life. Read more ⮕

White House National Security Adviser Addresses U.S.-Israel Differences on Gaza AssaultWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasizes candid discussions with Israel over the military assault on Gaza, while reaffirming the U.S.'s commitment to the sanctity of innocent human life. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada . Read more ⮕