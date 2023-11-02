Why brewers aren't worried about Wegovy users drinking less beer

But AB InBev Chief Executive Michel Doukeris likened the concerns to others, such as how cannabis could disrupt various sectors, which he said were often short-lived. Carlsberg's new chief executive Jacob Aarup-Andersen said on Tuesday that the world's third largest brewer had seen no"significant change" so far as a result of the use of weight-loss drugs, and that retailers had not mentioned any impact.

A bottle of AB InBev's Budweiser has around 116 calories, while one can of its zero-alcohol version has just 46. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a healthy adult should consume between 2,000 and 2,400 calories per day.

These were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, but in addition to controlling blood sugar levels, they affect hunger signals to the brain and slow the rate at which a person's stomach empties, making them feel full for longer.

One trial looking at the impact of a different GLP-1 agonist on alcohol intake among humans showed mixed results. It decreased total alcohol consumption for some, but not others. Brewers could try to leverage relationships with big retailers to access data, Janus Henderson portfolio manager Tom O'Hara said, although any negative impact was likely to be small given brewers' diversified footprints and growth prospects.OVERWEIGHT

