Why b'y isn't just a N.L. term, and how this TikToker from Northern Ireland found out

Whitney McCullough never knew she would find a connection with people who lived across the Atlantic Ocean. But that changed when she learned about the linguistic similarities between her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, and Newfoundland.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBC / 🏆 32. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in NewfoundlandWhitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her — in NewfoundlandWhitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Scandal in Northern Ireland Casts Cloud Over Power-Sharing DealThe shocking departure of Jeffrey Donaldson — one of the most prominent Northern Ireland leaders advocating to remain in the UK — has raised questions about the future of the fragile deal that restored government in Belfast.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

The leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party steps down amid police probeLONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party has stepped down from the top job after being charged with allegations of a historic nature, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

The leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party steps down amid police probeLONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party has stepped down from the top job after being charged with allegations of a historic nature, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

The leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party steps down amid police probeLONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party has stepped down from the top job after being charged with allegations of a historic nature, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »