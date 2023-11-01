Who Is Buffy Sainte-Marie? Mi'kmaw voices weigh-in.

"This lady, Buffy, is trying to make a life for herself. Now, all of a sudden, somebody decides to smear her. To me, that's outrageous, that's uncalled for," said Christmas."If you see that woman, you can tell that she is aboriginal, all her features, the whole thing about her."
"I believe Buffy was taken from her mother at birth, adopted by people of European descent, and her Birth Certificate was altered," said Denny of Eskasoni First Nation."As for Buffy receiving awards, she deserved those awards."
"There are many stories just like hers. Buffy was unfortunate and never got a chance to learn who were her biological parents," said Denny. "We don't need non-Indigenous idols representing us even if it brings a positive light. We aren't incompetent. We don't need our hands held. We need real indigenous idols bringing a positive light to indigenous communities," Sylliboy said."It takes away our integrity if we're not representing ourselves and have someone pretending to be us represent us."
Others say that Sainte-Marie's ancestry and lineage don't matter at all. Desna Michael Thomas of Eskasoni is a long-time fan of Buffy Sainte-Marie. He says Buffy's impact on the world has been so positive that it doesn't matter to him what is on a government document.
"I don't care what Buffy's ancestry is. Her music has helped me through the most difficult moments of my life. Her songs tell stories of our people, and the oral tradition is as old as time," he said."People are so hurt over a birth certificate that apparently says she's"white." My birth certificate doesn't even have my race on it!"
