Who holds the blame for problems with the Public Service Health Care Plan?

On July 1, Canada Life took over administration of the Public Service Health Care Plan, which serves 1.7 million federal workers, retirees and their dependents. Previously approved changes to the benefits plan also came into effect that same date. (CBC)

"We were expecting delays with the simple transition from one provider to another because of the size of the plan. We certainly were not anticipating the number of problems or the scope of the problems."

Jennifer Carr is president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC) Other than those changes, many plan members said they were told their coverage would remain the same and the transition would be seamless.Union leaders say the biggest problem is still the lack of staff and long delays to get through to an agent at Canada Life, along with claims being denied. headtopics.com

For its part, PIPSC said it's concerned delays that were evident in the early "positive enrolment" period weren't adequately addressed."There's lots of lessons that could have been learned . If unions are at the table and we have a say, it's a lot easier," she said.

Anand, who was minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada in the Phoenix aftermath, said the government has learned lessons from Phoenix. In a statement to CBC, the Treasury Board said they are having daily discussions with Canada Life to better understand members' situations and provide additional guidance where required. headtopics.com

"Both the Government of Canada and Canada Life are focused on resolving ongoing challenges experienced by some members," PSPC wrote.While the problems with the switchover to Canada Life have been likened to the Phoenix pay system, University of Ottawa professor Stephane Tywoniak, an expert in government procurement who studied the Phoenix pay system, said the scope of the change is much smaller.

