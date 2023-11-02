WHL roundup: Davies, Buttazzoni each score twice as Winterhawks beat Tigers 6-3

Jack O'Brien and Gabe Klassen had the other goals for Portland. Klassen also pitched in three assists. Luca Cagnoni had four helpers.Tyler MacKenzie, Hunter St. Martin and Kadon McCann scored the goals for Medicine Hat. Reid Andresen had two assists.REGINA — Sloan Stanick produced a goal and an assist as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the Regina Pats.

Krzysztof Macias, Cole Peardon and Niall Crocker also scored for Prince Albert. Raiders netminder Chase Coward stopped 23 shots.SILVERTIPS 5 HURRICANES 1 LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Julius Miettinen scored twice as the Everett Silvertips topped the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Dominik Rymon, Carter Bear and Teague Patton had the other goals for Everett. Silvertips netminder Tyler Palmer stopped 19 shots.COUGARS 3 WHEAT KINGS 2 (OT) BRANDON, Man. — Bauer Dumanski scored the overtime winner with 23 seconds left in the extra frame as the Prince George Cougars edged the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Arjun Bawa and Riley Heidt had the other goals for Prince George. Cougars netminder Ty Young stopped 24 shots. Jayden Wiens and Nate Danielson replied for Brandon. Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason made 28 saves.Kennewick, Wash. — Jordan Gavin scored twice as the Tri-City Americans defeated the Vancouver Giants.

Deagan McMillan and Jake Sloan had the other goals for Tri-City. Americans' goaltender Lukas Matecha made 36 saves.* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: WHL roundup: Davies, Buttazzoni each score twice as Winterhawks beat Tigers 6-3MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Josh Davies and Diego Buttazzoni each scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks defeated Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3 on Wednesday night in the Western Hockey League. Jack O'Brien and Gabe Klassen had the other goals for Portland.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: WHL roundup: Davies, Buttazzoni each score twice as Winterhawks beat Tigers 6-3MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Josh Davies and Diego Buttazzoni each scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks defeated Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3 on Wednesday night in the Western Hockey League. Jack O'Brien and Gabe Klassen had the other goals for Portland.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm players score OHL monthly honoursCarson Rehkopf and Hunter Brzustewicz of the Rangers received player and defencemen honours, respectively. Brayden Gillespie of the Storm was named goalie of the month.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Man Arrested Twice on Drug-Trafficking Charges in Campbell RiverA 27-year-old man from Richmond has been arrested twice by Campbell River RCMP on drug-trafficking charges. The man was found in possession of various drugs and a significant amount of cash. He was released with a future court date after the first arrest but was later found to be continuing his drug-selling activities. A search warrant led to the discovery of more drugs and cash. The man has been released on the condition that he stays away from Campbell River.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Randle, Brunson each score 19 as Knicks beat CavaliersJulius Randle had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and the New York Knicks did not trail in the final three quarters of a 109-91 victory over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Eric Akis: Shepherd's pie and twice-baked potatoes make a tasty comboLarge baking potatoes, baked until tender, are hollowed out, filled with a shepherd’s pie-style filling, topped with cheesy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden and delicious.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕