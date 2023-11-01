WHL making neck guards mandatory for players

“All WHL players will be required to wear protective neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including WHL games and practices,” the WHL said in a news release Wednesday.

The league noted, however, that it could face some challenges in acquiring neck guards from licensed suppliers due to increased demand following the death of Adam Johnson.blade during a game in England on Oct. 28.

Following Johnson’s death, Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic women’s hockey gold medallist who completed medical school after her playing career and current assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs called forThe WHL announced today the adoption of mandatory neck guard protection for all players, effective Friday, November 3.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TSN_SPORTS: Western says women’s hockey coach returning to team after investigationHead coach Candice Moxley returning to her role following third-party investigation, but strength and conditioning coach Jeff Watson is no longer with the university, Rick Westhead writes.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Strong Starts for Canadian Hockey League TeamsThe Prince George Cougars, Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Mississauga Steelheads, and Kitchener Rangers are off to strong starts in the 2023-24 Canadian Hockey League season.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: WHL roundup: Cougars blank Pats in ReginaTerik Parascak scored twice for the Western Conference-leading Cougars (10-4-0-0), while Ondrej Becher and Koehn Ziemmer netted singles.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: ‘Too many concussions’: Junior hockey player forced into retirement by injuriesDefenceman Lane Hinkley, a 19-year-old from N.S., says he's retiring from hockey due to 'too many hits, too many punches, too many concussions that I didn’t properly heal from.'

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: British hockey groups to mandate neck guards after Adam Johnson deathThree U.K. hockey associations will mandate players wear neck guards in the wake of Adam Johnson’s death in England over the weekend.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

DAILYFACEOFF: Puck Poolies episode 36: Which slow starts are the scariest in fantasy hockey right now?In this Halloween special, we explore the early-season slumps giving us nightmares.

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more ⮕