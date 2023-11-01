WHL making neck guards mandatory for all players

“All WHL players will be required to wear protective neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including WHL games and practices,” the WHL said in a news release Wednesday.

The league noted, however, that it could face some challenges in acquiring neck guards from licensed suppliers due to increased demand following the death of Adam Johnson.B.C.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVCALGARY: WHL making neck guards mandatory for playersWestern Hockey League (WHL) players will be required to wear neck guards starting this week.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonCALGARY — Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonCALGARY — Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonCALGARY — Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonWHL mandates that players wear neck guards for all on-ice activities following death of Adam Johnson in England

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Western says women’s hockey coach returning to team after investigationHead coach Candice Moxley returning to her role following third-party investigation, but strength and conditioning coach Jeff Watson is no longer with the university, Rick Westhead writes.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕