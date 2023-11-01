The CHL is comprised of the WHL, the Ontario Hockey League, (OHL) and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).In a statement released by the WHL, they said “The Western Hockey League announced today the adoption of mandatory neck guard protection for all players, effective Friday, November 3 or as soon as the protective equipment is available to the Clubs.

This move comes not even one week since the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson on Saturday. Johnson died after being cut by a skate blade while playing in an Elite Ice Hockey League game The 29-year-old appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018–19 and 2019–20 seasons.

As a result of the horrific accident, the ripple effects on future safety legislation are already beginning to take shape. On Monday, the English Ice Hockey Association, the sport’s governing body for England and Wales,during “all on-ice activities” beginning in 2024. Now the WHL has followed suit, it will be intriguing to see which other leagues also adopt the mandate.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: WHL announces mandatory neck guard protection following Adam Johnson’s deathThe WHL announced Wednesday that neck protection will be mandatory for all players participating in games and practices as of Friday or as soon as the equipment becomes available.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: WHL making neck guards mandatory for playersWestern Hockey League (WHL) players will be required to wear neck guards starting this week.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: WHL making neck guards mandatory for all playersWestern Hockey League (WHL) players will be required to wear neck guards starting this week.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonCALGARY — Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonCALGARY — Neck guards will be mandatory for Western Hockey League players starting Friday, or as soon as teams can get the protective equipment.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Western Hockey League makes neck guards mandatory following death of Adam JohnsonWHL mandates that players wear neck guards for all on-ice activities following death of Adam Johnson in England

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕