SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireSYDNEY, N.S. — Sean Howard, campaign co-ordinator for Peace Quest Cape Breton, and Bhreagh McKinnon of the Cape Breton University Peace Quest Society, are distributing white poppies as a symbol of peace.

The white poppy campaign was started in the UK in 1933 by the Co-Operative Women’s Guild in an effort to emphasize the “never again” message of Remembrance Day. Howard said the white poppies aren’t meant to replace the traditional red poppy and many people choose ton wear both.

“We’re certainly not trying to cause any offence to people who do choose to wear the red poppy and we have no problem with the legion using the red poppy campaign to raise money for their various good causes,” he said.McKinnon said the white poppy is worn in remembrance of victims of all wars — both civilian and military — regardless of nationality. headtopics.com

“Even if you grapple with the concept of the white poppy with the red poppy, I think having an understanding and knowledge of the white poppy opens you up to more empathy for the broader world. It’s not only the people of Canada who suffered but it’s also people across the world who have suffered and that’s kind of what the white poppy encompasses all,” she said.

“We have the red poppy for us but what about everyone else?” White poppies will be available at Cape Breton University and any donations collected will go to a United Nations fund providing humanitarian aid and protection to people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. headtopics.com

