White House works on new measures to counter Islamophobia

The launch of the anti-Islamophobia effort has been expected for months. The administration in May released a national strategy to combat antisemitism that also made a reference to countering hatred against Muslims, but the effort gained momentum in the wake of the ongoing deadly clash between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
"Today's announcement is the latest step... to establish an interagency group to increase and better coordinate U.S. government efforts to counter Islamophobia, antisemitism, and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Forty percent of those polled said they would vote for former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican candidate in 2024, up 5 percentage points from 2020. The poll is the latest evidence that Biden's campaign for a second term in office is rapidly losing Muslim and Arab American support over his staunch support of Israel.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕