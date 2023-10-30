White House unveils wide-ranging action to mitigate AI risks

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will take wide ranging action on artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday by seeking to increase safety while protecting consumers, workers, and minority groups from the technology's related risks.

The new executive order, which Biden will highlight at an event on Monday, goes further than those commitments. To make sure government communications are clear, the Commerce Department will "develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking" for label items that are generated by AI, the White House said in a release about the order.

The Group of Seven industrial countries on Monday will agree a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems, according to a G7 document.A senior administration official, briefing reporters ahead of the official unveiling of the order, pushed back against criticism that Europe had been more aggressive at regulating AI than the United States has.

U.S. officials have warned that AI can heighten the risk of bias and civil rights violations and Biden's executive order seeks to address that by calling for guidance to landlords, federal benefits programs and federal contractors "to keep AI algorithms from being used to exacerbate discrimination," the release said.

Sunak has said only governments could tackle the risks posed by AI, a technology he said could make it easier to build chemical or biological weapons, spread fear and, in a worse-case scenario, escape human control.