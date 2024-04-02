White House Directs NASA to Establish Unified Time Standard for Moon and Celestial Bodies

The White House has directed NASA to establish a unified standard of time for the moon and other celestial bodies, in order to set international norms in space. The plan, called Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC), aims to provide a time-keeping benchmark for lunar spacecraft and satellites.

The LTC is expected to be developed by the end of 2026.

