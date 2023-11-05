Whit Merrifield Declines Mutual Option with Jays

Whit Merrifield has declined the mutual option that he and the Jays had. The option was for $18 million. He gets a $500,000 buyout. And he’s now a free agent. Someone will offer him a longer-term offer that will add up to more than $18 million. I’d be okay if the Jays let him sign with someone else and have Davis Schneider or one of the other prospects play second next year. In his season and a bit with the Jays, he hit .274/.319/.394 with 16 home runs and 27 steals in 145 games.

Merrifield is the Jays' one ‘finalist’ for a Silver Slugger award at the Utility position. The others in the running are Brandon Drury (LAA), Gunnar Henderson (BAL), and Isaac Paredes (TB)

