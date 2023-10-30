Pumpkin seeds could be seen floating off Esquimalt Lagoon Sunday as about a dozen people engaged in some underwater pumpkin carving off Ocean Boulevard.

Monika Williams, a manager at Wilson Diving, which hosted the event on Sunday, said there are several rules to underwater pumpkin carving. Each diver gets one pumpkin, which has to be pristine before it touches the water. No pre-carving, punctures or sketches are allowed beforehand, but divers are permitted to use any tool they can bring into the water. Divers have to descend about 10 to 15 feet into the water before they start carving.“Pumpkins are awesome fish food,” Williams said. “I’ve seen seals come in and eat them in past years, too.

On Sunday, first-time carvers Victor Gross and Joshua Chambers surfaced with their creations after about 25 minutes. Gross carved his pumpkin — which he named Felix — with a dollar-store knife.“Getting it down was the hardest part. It just wanted to float away,” Chambers said, adding that a wide cut to the back of the pumpkin helped reduce the buoyancy so that he could descend underwater and start carving. headtopics.com

Wilson Diving owner Chris Blondeau has a few more tips for that: “Don’t take too big a pumpkin. This is one of those times where smaller is better,” he said with a grin. It’s often helpful to bring some ballast to help combat the natural buoyancy of the pumpkin as well, he said.

Entry to the event is by donation, and the proceeds, which are matched by Wilson Diving, go to a non-profit in wildlife or marine conservation, he said. This year, it’s the B.C. SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin. headtopics.com

US Treasuries Face Uncertain Future as Year Comes to a CloseInvestors await updates on major forces driving volatility in US bond market, including Israel-Hamas conflict, budget deficit, monetary policy, and employment report. Read more ⮕

Adventure Racing World Series Comes to Penticton, CanadaHoodoo Adventures announces that the Adventure Racing World Series will be held in Penticton, Canada in 2025. The series features races around the world, with some lasting up to 10 days. Penticton will host the world championship event in 2025. Read more ⮕

Community Comes Together to Pray and Support Shooting VictimsThe Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston holds a service to pray together and raise funds for the victims of the recent shooting rampage in the small town. The congregation finds solace in their faith and shows solidarity by raising two fingers in a peace sign. Read more ⮕

Community Comes Together to Heal After Shooting TragedyThe Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston holds a service to pray for the victims and begin the healing process after a shooting rampage. The community raises funds to support the victims and shows solidarity in the face of darkness. Read more ⮕

Coach hurt as Lyon team bus comes under attack before French league game at MarseilleLyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before Sunday’s French league soccer game against Marseille. Read more ⮕

Maine Community Comes Together to Heal After Mass ShootingMaine residents gather to pray and support each other following a mass shooting that left 18 people dead in Lewiston. Church services are held to provide solace and raise funds for the victims. Read more ⮕