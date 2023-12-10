When Helping Becomes Controversial: A Mother's Attempt to Help Her Daughter's Friend

Parents will do anything they can to help their children, and sometimes, that means extending a hand to their kids’ friends as well. But how far should they go in helping someone else’s child? This article discusses a Reddit post where a mother faced backlash for trying to help her daughter's friend with matted hair, which was a result of a depressive episode. It also explores the connection between mental health and personal hygiene.





boredpanda » / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christmas Fund dedicated to helping those in needThe TC fund was started in 1956, making it one of the oldest Christmas-related charity efforts in British Columbia. Donate at tcchristmasfund.com.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Why Bernie Goold keeps helping Prince George's most vulnerable residentsSt. Vincent de Paul Society director shares her story in hope of attracting enough volunteers to reopen the Second Avenue drop-in centre

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Controversial Actions and Arrests in Various CountriesUNESCO criticized for eviction in Cambodia, smuggling ring dismantled in El Salvador, Israeli military raids hospital in Gaza, arrest made in ice hockey player's death, Canadian soldier faces punishment for protesting vaccine requirements.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Controversial Teacher at Craig Kielburger Secondary SchoolA teacher at Craig Kielburger Secondary School is making videos defending his progressive views on the curriculum. The school is named after Craig Kielburger, who was involved in a scandal with WE Charity.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

Controversial Teacher at Craig Kielburger Secondary SchoolA teacher at Craig Kielburger Secondary School is making videos defending his progressive views on the curriculum, despite the school's association with the scandal involving WE Charity.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

Controversial Changes to Education Policy Spark Debate on LGBTQ+ RightsNew Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government announced changes to a provincial education legislation, sparking a national debate. The changes involve the use of students' preferred names and pronouns and parental consent for disclosure. Advocates have lined up on either side of the issue.

Source: macleans - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »