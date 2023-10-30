When a private mortgage is the ‘only game in town,’ having an exit strategy is key

As tougher lending requirements have more homeowners turning to the private mortgage market, brokers say having a strategy to eventually get out of the loan is crucial, or they risk falling into a debt trap that could eventually lead to a `For Sale’ sign on the front lawn.

They can be a financial lifeline for a homeowner or buyer who can’t get traditional financing because of their low credit score or because they don’t pass traditional lending requirements, but the fees and interest rates associated with these loans are significantly higher than a bank or credit union.

“Sometimes, it’s the only game in town, right? And if it’s focused with a particular purpose in mind, it can be a wonderful stopgap,” Biderman said. Frances Hinojosa, the co-founder and chief executive of Tribe Financial Group, says she only uses private lending on an “as is, as needed” basis. Private mortgages make up only a small part of her business because the potential pitfalls can be severe. headtopics.com

“Private mortgages have definitely come into the forefront as we head into these uncertain times,” Hinojosa said. “We’re starting to have difficult conversations with homeowners saying, really, your only exit strategy at this point is you should seriously consider selling and rightsizing your housing situation – look at buying something smaller or something a bit cheaper,” she said.

When a private mortgage is the ‘only game in town,’ having an exit strategy is keyAs tougher lending requirements have more homeowners turning to the private mortgage market, brokers say having a strategy to eventually get out of the loan is crucial, or they risk falling into a debt trap that could eventually lead to a ‘For Sale’ Read more ⮕

When a private mortgage is the ‘only game in town,’ having an exit strategy is keyAs tougher lending requirements have more homeowners turning to the private mortgage market, brokers say having a strategy to eventually get out of the loan ... Read more ⮕

When a private mortgage is the 'only game in town,' having an exit strategy is keyAs tougher lending requirements have more homeowners turning to the private mortgage market, brokers say having a strategy to eventually get out of the loan is crucial, or they risk falling into a debt trap that could eventually lead to a ‘For Sale’ sign on the front lawn. Read more ⮕

UK Mortgage Approvals Sink to Eight-Month Low After Rates JumpUK mortgage approvals slipped to their lowest level in eight months in September after a jump in borrowing costs dampened activity in the housing market. Read more ⮕

House Prices Are Falling in Most Parts of the UK, Zoopla SaysHouse prices are declining in the overwhelming majority of the UK, as stubbornly high mortgage costs start to bleed into values. Read more ⮕

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgradesInside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions Read more ⮕