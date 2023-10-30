When a private mortgage is the ‘only game in town,’ having an exit strategy is key

As tougher lending requirements have more homeowners turning to the private mortgage market, brokers say having a strategy to eventually get out of the loan is crucial, or they risk falling into a debt trap that could eventually lead to a ‘For Sale’ sign on the front lawn.

They can be a financial lifeline for a homeowner or buyer who can’t get traditional financing because of their low credit score or because they don’t pass traditional lending requirements, but the fees and interest rates associated with these loans are significantly higher than a bank or credit union.

"But when it's used to maintain ownership of a house that you really can't afford, where you're cash flowing negative constantly, it's just going to eat up your equity eventually. However, the private lending market has flourished over the years as home prices skyrocketed and more recently, borrowing costs jumped.

“It’s becoming more and more prevalent as a type of product that consumers are leaning into in order to afford their current situation," she said, also adding that some homebuyers see private lenders as their only option to get onto the property ladder.

Biderman says homeowners who currently have a private mortgage should look at the original reason and rationale on why they obtained the loan, what their exit strategy was and whether or not that plan is still do-able.

Otherwise, he says, the consequences could be dire, including a forced property sale, a rapid erosion in home equity or the inability to refinance.

