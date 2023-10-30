When a private mortgage is the ‘only game in town,’ having an exit strategy is key

“Getting out is very difficult. And if you don't plan for it, or at least acknowledge the difficulties and make that part of your risk determination, you can end up just paying money for the rest of your life and never owning a home,” said Steve Biderman, a mortgage broker at mortgageoutlet.ca.While private mortgages can be appropriate or necessary in certain circumstances, most in the mortgage world consider them a lender of last resort.

They can be a financial lifeline for a homeowner or buyer who can’t get traditional financing because of their low credit score or because they don’t pass traditional lending requirements, but the fees and interest rates associated with these loans are significantly higher than a bank or credit union.

A so-called exit strategy maps out how the borrower will move out of the private lending space to a traditional lender. That can involve refinancing, using available cash to reduce or pay off the loan or outright selling the property. headtopics.com

“But when it's used to maintain ownership of a house that you really can't afford, where you're cash flowing negative constantly, it’s just going to eat up your equity eventually. Frances Hinojosa, the co-founder and chief executive of Tribe Financial Group, says she only uses private lending on an “as is, as needed” basis. Private mortgages make up only a small part of her business because the potential pitfalls can be severe.

The latest data from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario shows private mortgages represented 11.7 per cent of all brokered mortgages in the province last year, compared with 8.4 per cent in 2014. The dollar value of private mortgages in Ontario last year was $25.9 billion, more than doubling from $9.1 billion in 2014, according to the data. headtopics.com

“It’s becoming more and more prevalent as a type of product that consumers are leaning into in order to afford their current situation," she said, also adding that some homebuyers see private lenders as their only option to get onto the property ladder.

Qantas files defence against litigation over cancelled flights tickets saleExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Qantas to fight regulator over cancelled flights tickets sale caseQantas said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) case, which accuses it of selling the tickets for flights for more than 48 hours... Read more ⮕

Former Hells Angels Clubhouse in Vancouver Listed for SaleA three-bedroom home in East Vancouver, previously a Hells Angels clubhouse, is being sold by the British Columbia government as part of their civil forfeiture process. The property, valued at $1.52 million, is one of three former clubhouses seized by the government. Civil forfeiture is seen as a way to combat organized crime, but critics argue it lacks the protections of a criminal process. Read more ⮕

Former Hells Angels Clubhouse in Vancouver Listed for SaleA three-bedroom home in East Vancouver, previously a Hells Angels clubhouse, is being sold by the British Columbia government as part of their civil forfeiture process. The property, valued at $1.52 million, is one of three former clubhouses seized by the government. Civil forfeiture is seen as a way to combat organized crime, but critics argue it lacks the protections of a criminal process. Read more ⮕

Former Hells Angels Clubhouse in Vancouver Listed for SaleA three-bedroom home in East Vancouver, previously a Hells Angels clubhouse, is being sold by the British Columbia government as part of their civil forfeiture process. The property, valued at $1.52 million, is one of three former clubhouses seized by the government. Civil forfeiture is seen as a way to combat organized crime, but critics argue it lacks the protections of a criminal process. Read more ⮕

Former Hells Angels Clubhouse in Vancouver Listed for SaleA three-bedroom home in East Vancouver, previously a Hells Angels clubhouse, is being sold by the British Columbia government as part of their civil forfeiture process. The property, valued at $1.52 million, is one of three former clubhouses seized by the government. Civil forfeiture is seen as a way to combat organized crime, but critics argue it lacks the protections of a criminal process. Read more ⮕