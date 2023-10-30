Wheeler set to return to Winnipeg Monday with Rangers

New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler will play his first-ever game as an opponent of the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Wheeler, who served as Jets captain from 2016-2022 during his 13 years with the franchise, returns to Winnipeg after being bought out this past summer. "I have such a love for that place and everything it's meant to me personally, my career, my family, all the friendships we have there still," Wheeler told NHL.com of his return."It'll be kind of a nice way to celebrate a long tenure there."

After spending the first three years of his career with the Boston Bruins, Wheeler was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in February of 2011. Prior to being bought out, he had been the last remaining player to be with the franchise dating back to their time in Atlanta before relocating in 2012. headtopics.com

The 37-year-old winger had one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million with the Jets. He signed with the Rangers on a one-year, $800,000 contract on July 1. "All things come to an end," Wheeler said, reflecting on the off-season."I think it was just good timing for myself and for the team to move on. I'm happy they're in good hands going forward and it's a team that is going to be a good team for a long time. Down the road I look forward to cheering for them."

After posting 16 goals and 55 points in 72 games with the Jets last season, Wheeler is still looking for his point as a Ranger. He is minus-3 with four penalty minutes as the Rangers sit at 6-2-0 on the early season. headtopics.com

