What U.S. regional hydrogen hubs mean for British Columbia

B.C.’s abundant clean hydro power is attracting a wave of hydrogen production and export proposals, including two significant green hydrogen projects proposed for the Prince George area.

Of the seven hydrogen hubs announced by the U.S. Department of Energy, one is in the Pacific Northwest (Washington-Oregon-Montana). In the planned Pacific Northwest hub, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) is pitching a green hydrogen proposals. It follows the company’s recently announced plans for a green hydrogen plant in Prince George – one that has approximately three times the capacity as the one proposed for Washington state.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. It is a highly energy-intense way to produce hydrogen, but one that doesn’t create emissions (unless the electricity used comes from fossil fuels like coal and natural gas). headtopics.com

Juergen Puetter, a wind power pioneer and developer of a proposed green methanol plant in Chetwynd, is skeptical about large-scale green hydrogen projects like the one from Fortescue. Washington state would have the same challenge of finding enough clean power to produce large volumes of green hydrogen. The latter can be four to five times more expensive to produce than blue hydrogen (which is made from natural gas with carbon capture and storage), although PwC last year produced a report that projects the cost of producing green hydrogen will be cut in half by 2030.

Read more:

BurnabyNOW_News »

Slow the flow: Shrinking water levels reveal holes in Columbia River TreatyAs efforts continue to redraw Canada/US agreement, concerns mount about climate change and drought Read more ⮕

Drought reveals cracks in Canada-U.S. Columbia River Treaty as B.C. lake dries upVictoria Youmans says she hasn't seen Arrow Lakes Reservoir looking so low in more than 20 years. Read more ⮕

Drought reveals cracks in Canada-U.S. Columbia River Treaty as B.C. lake dries upThe grim scenes illustrate the stakes in ongoing talks between Canadian and U.S. negotiators to modernize the 62-year-old treaty Read more ⮕

Drought reveals cracks in Canada-U.S. Columbia River Treaty as B.C. lake dries upVictoria Youmans says she hasn't seen Arrow Lakes Reservoir looking so low in more than 20 years. Read more ⮕

Billionaire Leon Cooperman Will No Longer Donate to Columbia U. Over Pro-Hamas Protests'These kids at the colleges have sh-- for brains' Read more ⮕

Climate crisis could cause 'catastrophic harm' to human health, 200-plus medical journals warnHeavy smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia fill the air over Yellowknife on Sept. 23, 2023. Read more ⮕