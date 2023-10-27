What to stream this week: Annette Bening, Jason Aldean, Awkwafina, NKOTB and 'Blue Eye Samurai'

Movie reviews: 'The Killer' is a slick, stylish thriller and a welcome return to the genre for David Fincher'I am proud of my Indigenous-American identity': Buffy Sainte-Marie responds to allegations about ancestryInternet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.

Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents.

Spain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.Abigail Edan is just 3 years old, yet when Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents, she knew enough to run to a neighbor's for shelter. headtopics.com

Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.

A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards. headtopics.com

Read more:

CTVNews »

Royal Caribbean CEO: We're seeing a very healthy consumerRoyal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings and increased its full-year guidance. CEO Jason Liberty attributes the... Read more ⮕

U.S. couple moves to Spain for change of sceneryAfter a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, U.S. couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were in need of a change of scenery. Read more ⮕

Romania reports H5N1 bird flu among backyard poultryExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Romania reports H5N1 bird flu among backyard poultryExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Youth Bowling Coach And 'Hero' Bar Manager Are Among The Maine Shooting Victims“He died as a hero,” said the father of Joe Walker, who charged at the shooter with a knife during Wednesday night's attack in Lewiston. Read more ⮕

Volunteer youth bowling coach and 'hero' bar manager among Maine shooting victimsA volunteer youth bowling coach known for encouraging children and a bar manager whose father said died 'a hero' were among the at least 18 people killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine. Read more ⮕