What the Buck? Raptors put shocking beating on Giannis, Lillard and Milwaukee

Expecting an easy night, the Milwaukee Bucks instead were met with all kinds of resistance from the home side, who led from wire to wire and won 130-111 To improve to 2-3. Former rookie of the year Scottie Barnes continued to play like an all-star and was on fire from three-point range, along with Pascal Siakam, with the pair combining for nine treys and 47 points. Dennis Schroder added 24 points and 11 assists while Jakob Poeltl and O.G. Anunoby had 14 and 16, respectively, missing just three of 17 shots between them.

Damian Lillard was locked down and held to just one three-pointer and 15 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo just 16 points. The Raptors got off to a dream start against a team most consider a title contender. Toronto was on fire from the field, beyond the arc and in the paint and was hounding the Bucks all over the court.

Milwaukee missed 10 of 11 three-point shots early and more than two-thirds of all attempts as the Raptors stormed up by as many as 27 points. Head coach Darko Rajakovic had said before the game that the Raptors, coming off a brutal game where they only hit four three-pointers, had to keep letting it fly. “We’ve got to take open shots. It’s part of player development. It’s part of playing in this league,” Rajakovic had said. “The league is played that way. In order for you to win on the highest level, we got to be able to knock down some shots. We’ve got to take open shots and trust those.

Toronto dished out 35 assists, the fourth-most by a Toronto team over the last four seasons. Lillard can’t defend at all, but Milwaukee is stocked with some premier defenders up front and still looked clueless. Poeltl was found open under the hoop repeatedly in the first quarter and the Raptors shot 56% for the game.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TSN_SPORTS: NBA Players Show Off Halloween CostumesMilwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and other NBA players showcase their creative Halloween costumes.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersTORONTO — Jerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 off the bench for Portland (1-3).

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersTORONTO — Jerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 off the bench for Portland (1-3).

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Raptors drop third in a row with 99-91 loss to Trail BlazersTORONTO — Jerami Grant scored a game-high 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss, 99-91, on Monday. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 off the bench for Portland (1-3).

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Portland Trail Blazers Defeat Toronto Raptors 99-91Jerami Grant scores 22 points as the Portland Trail Blazers hand the Toronto Raptors their third straight loss. Malcolm Brogdon adds 21 off the bench for Portland.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Portland Trail Blazers Secure First Win of the Season Against Toronto RaptorsDespite a late scare from the Raptors, the Trail Blazers hold on for their first victory of the season. Malcolm Brogdon's impressive performance off the bench leads the way for Portland.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕