What’s on the menu at Sadelle’s at Kith, Canada’s first location of the New York–based brunch spot

If shopping for designer sweaters and shoes makes you hungry (and maybe concerned for your credit card), consider this a new one-stop shop. Sadelle’s is part of Kith, a luxury lifestyle brand and retailer with outposts in New York, Paris, Las Vegas and Miami, to name a few. In the grand and historic tradition of clever retailers keen to keep peckish customers from wandering out the door for nosh, some of its locations feature full-fledged brunch restaurants alongside footwear and apparel.
Sadelle’s was named after co-founder Jeff Zalaznick’s great-grandmother. “She was an incredible cook and the inspiration for many of the recipes,” he says. “The rest were inspired by the great delis of New York City.” The first stand-alone Sadelle’s opened in SoHo in 2016, and the inaugural Sadelle’s-inside-Kith launched in Paris five years after tha
