What makes a dealership one of the best to work for? A career path

At a time when building a long career at one organization is more the exception than the norm, many of Automotive News Canada’s Best Dealerships To Work For are finding ways to provide employees a clear sense of purpose while being free to enjoy what they do.

At winning dealerships, an average of 94 per cent of employees have no plans to leave for the “foreseeable future.” At non-winners, 85 per cent of staff have no intention of exploring other options.Reliable communication, confidence in a dealership’s leadership and a strong corporate culture are several factors that separate winning dealerships from non-winners, according to Workforce Research Group, which implemented and managed the 2023 Best Dealerships program.

Similarly, an average of 97 per cent of those at winning dealerships said they made “daily progress” at work, versus 88 per cent among nonwinners. New hires, said General Manager Brittany Oliver, are immediately asked their near- and long-term goals. headtopics.com

This is followed up by regular one-on-one meetings to plot progression or course corrections, Oliver said.Kia Victoria in British Columbia is similarly hands-on with its new hires, who don’t always come equipped with the requisite skills to climb through the ranks without significant training.

The family-owned dealership goes out of its way to expose staff to a range of departments, both to broaden their skill sets and show them what’s available, Ostermann said. As employees progress, Kia Victoria also regularly reaches into its own pocket to pay for additional courses for employees looking to supplement their on-the-job experience. headtopics.com

Sylvain also cited the group’s annual succession management program that identifies and grooms future leaders.

