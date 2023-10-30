What is Toronto's Halloween weather forecast?

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 6 C with a risk of a few isolated showers, most of which will be limited to north of the city.

“The trick-or-treating hours should be cloudy but dry with a temperature pulling back from the day’s high of 6 C to about 4 C during the early eve,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday. The sun will set at 6:11 p.m., according to Environment Canada, providing ample time for candy collection well into the evening.

Monday’s early morning rain has moved east as a northwest breeze sets in, setting the week up for cooler temperatures overall.“The weekend will be more comfortable with highs finally climbing back above normal. Mainly cloudy during the day with a chance for evening showers and a high of 13 C,” Coulter said. headtopics.com

