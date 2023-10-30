Like"Wi-Fi," the term"QR" is used often in day-to-day situations, but not everyone knows what it stands for.

Recently, while eating at a restaurant that required the use of a QR code to access its menu, I came to the realization that neither I nor my dining companions knew what those two letters denote. An informal poll of others in my life found the same.While most of us can easily identify the full words behind shorthands like “VP,” “ft.” and “aka,” we struggle with others.

“QR stands for Quick Response,” said Vahid Behzadan, an assistant professor of computer science and data science at the University of New Haven. “The QR code was, an engineer at the Japanese company Denso Wave. The QR code was originally developed to track automobile parts during the manufacturing process, but it quickly gained popularity in other industries as well.” headtopics.com

“The pandemic led to an increase in the use of QR codes for contactless payments and to provide customers with access to menus, product information, and other resources without having to touch physical surfaces,” he explained. “It is difficult to say for certain whether QR codes would have reached such widespread use by this point without the COVID pandemic. However, it is clear that the pandemic accelerated the adoption of QR codes by businesses and consumers alike.

“As a result of the pandemic, QR codes are now more widely used than ever before,” Behzadan said. “It is likely that QR codes will continue to be a popular way to provide information and access to services in the years to come.” headtopics.com

