What does blood mean, when it comes to Indigenous identity?

Douglas Sanderson (Amo Binashii) is the Prichard Wilson Chair in Law and Public Policy at the University of Toronto’s faculty of law. His bookI am Douglas Sanderson, the son of Doug “Sandy” Sanderson (from the Dog Creek Reserve) and Esther Young (of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation). I am also Amo Binashii, Beaver Clan, of the Cree Nation. I came into these identities not all at once – but over time. I am Cree. I am also an Indian.

I am also a Canadian citizen. But I was not born here – I was born in Germany and had to elect to shed my German citizenship at the age of 16. I wasn’t always an Indian. I have always been Cree. My clan identity passed through my mother – we Cree are matrilineal, so I was born Cree and of the Beaver Clan. I wasn’t an Indian until some time in high school when, due to one lawsuit or another, the federal rules around Indian-ness changed, and suddenly I was, legally, an Indian. I was given a number, and later, the card. My name, Amo Binashii, was given to me by an Ojibway elder from the Serpent River Indian Reserve in the late 1990s.

I am, I think, well-credentialed to comment on matters of Indigenous identity because I have experienced a wide range of Indianness, legal and otherwise.I feel comfortable in my Indigenous identity, backed and stamped as it is by the state, but I know that even without that, I would be who I am. I would still have a community to return home to, a place where my aunties and uncles and cousins would see me for who I am: a community member, in an Indigenous community. headtopics.com

There is something both harmful and self-idolizing to pretend to be an Indian. Maybe you would do it for some perceived economic advantage, or to claim a community that you otherwise lack, or maybe being Indian would qualify you, or make you seem more qualified, to take up a teaching position or run for the U.S. Senate. No matter the reason why it is done, to claim an identity that isn’t yours is a special kind of theft, and it speaks to a particularly loathsome kind of character.

New National Indigenous Procurement Policy Creates $22 Billion Opportunity for Indigenous Businesses in CanadaCanada's federal government has implemented a new National Indigenous Procurement Policy, requiring federal departments and agencies to award a minimum of five percent of their procurement contracts to Indigenous businesses. This policy is estimated to generate $22 billion in revenue for Indigenous businesses. Indigenous economic organizations are also collaborating on a business plan for the proposed National Indigenous Procurement Institute. Read more ⮕

Fraser Institute's Elementary School Ranking Faces Backlash for Disadvantaging Indigenous StudentsThe Fraser Institute's 2022 ranking of B.C.'s elementary schools using the controversial Foundations Skills Assessment has drawn criticism for disproportionately affecting Indigenous students. The lowest performing schools on the assessment have significant populations of First Nations students, raising concerns about the fairness of the ranking system. Read more ⮕

Fraser Institute's Elementary School Ranking Faces Backlash for Disadvantaging Indigenous StudentsThe Fraser Institute's 2022 ranking of B.C.'s elementary schools using the controversial Foundations Skills Assessment has drawn criticism for disproportionately affecting Indigenous students. The lowest performing schools on the assessment have significant populations of First Nations students, raising concerns about the fairness of the ranking system. Read more ⮕

Fort William First Nation Fall Festival Celebrates Indigenous Culture and Land-Based SkillsThe second annual Fort William First Nation Fall Festival brought together community members to learn about indigenous culture and traditional land-based skills. The festival aimed to promote unity and well-being within the community, providing a positive reason for residents to come together. The event saw a great turnout, with attendees expressing excitement to learn and reconnect with their culture. Read more ⮕

New Brunswick Attorney General Defends Government's Decision to Fight Indigenous Title ClaimNew Brunswick's attorney general defends the government's decision to fight the Wolastoqey's big title claim in court, stating that Indigenous leaders need to 'leave private landholders alone.' The claim covers 60% of the province and has a value of over $40 billion. Read more ⮕

Family and birth certificate raise questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claimThe legitimacy of Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim is being questioned due to discrepancies found in her family history and birth certificate. This raises doubts about her cultural identity and heritage. Further investigation is needed to clarify the situation. Read more ⮕