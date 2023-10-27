What an updated COVID vaccine will mean for Moderna

. Piper Sandler Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst Ted Tenthoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the value this new vaccine presents for Moderna as a company and patients worldwide.
"We're clearly seeing that vaccination rates are low," Tenthoff says."So, it could be... our current guidance is they've recently said within the low end of that $6 to $8 range. That's still positive, bringing in $6 billion a year for a company that before the pandemic was bringing in... a couple hundred million. This is still a meaningful product for Moderna.
A famed trader known as '50 Cent' is making a big bet that the world's worst-performing currency is about to surge 'violently' Ruffer, a UK-based fund known for winning bets made in the volatility market, is now hoping for a big upswing in the Japanese yen.Inflation, interest rates will have a surprising effect on your taxes next year headtopics.com
Jamie Golombek: The interest rate on any tax debt you owe to the CRA will rise to a whopping 10% come Jan. 1Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) isn't the only impressive value stock in town. The post These 2 Stocks Belong in Every Portfolio, and They’re the Cheapest They’ve Been in Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.This Dividend Aristocrat can help you earn worry-free passive income of $5,000 each year.
With muted growth due to market uncertainty, this top tech stock might be a great addition to your portfolio for when the bull market begins again. The post 1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank raised interest rates far more than forecast, alarmed that inflationary risks are still on the rise even after a reimposition of capital controls took pressure off the ruble. headtopics.com