Whale Sells Off UNI Tokens Worth $6.5 Million Amidst Declining Prices

Notably, the whale purchased 1.53 million when UNI’s price was $6.45. As of this writing, the wallet has been drained off all UNI holdings, suggesting potential profits worth $6.5 million on the total investments.The sell-off followed a disappointing month for the governance token of the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX). UNI plummeted 11.

56% in the last seven days, and more than 10% over the month, according toAs per AMBCrypto’s analysis of Santiment data, the unrealized losses of UNI holders increased sharply in the past week. If all coins were sold, traders would be realizing losses of 7.63% on average.The pessimism was also reflected in the way whales were positioned in the futures market. As per AMBCrypto’s analysis of Hyblock Capital’s data, the total number of long positions taken by whales on Binance dropped from 75% in mid-March to 69% as of this writin

Whale UNI Tokens Profits Declining Prices Governance Token Decentralized Crypto Exchange Losses

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UNI Price Reverses Trend, Whale Accumulates More UNIUNI price witnessed a massive dip in its price as its weekly chart was red. But things started to change in the last 24 hours, as we saw a trend reversal. However, this doesn’t guarantee a further bull rally, as there are a few red flags.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Authorities are trying to help a sperm whale beached off Florida's Gulf CoastAuthorities were seeking to assist a beached sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday, but said conditions in the water were too dangerous for crews to safely approach and administer a sedative.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

6-year grey whale mass die-off declared over as scientists research potential causesIndependent and employee owned - local news stories, weather, sports, events and more

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

This Inflatable Hot Tub Always Sells Out — And It's 24% Off Right NowYou can save over $100 on the top-rated tub — and reviewers say it’s some of the best money they’ve ever spent.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Stranded killer whale was pregnant, necropsy showsA Bigg's killer whale that died after being beached off north Vancouver Island was pregnant, according to a necropsy.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Time of essence amid efforts to reunite orphaned B.C. orca calf with its podMarine mammal rescue officials attempting to entive orphaned orca whale to find its pod

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »