WeWork reportedly filing for bankruptcy and Canadian locations' future uncertain

Co-working company WeWork could file for bankruptcy as early as next week, according to several reports. Bloomberg sources, who chose not to be id...

BLOGTO

Canada Headlines

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: WeWork Shares Plummet as Bankruptcy Filing LoomsWeWork shares dropped over 35% in premarket trading following reports that the company plans to file for bankruptcy. The New York-based firm, burdened by debt and losses, was once valued at $47 billion but now has a market capitalization of just $121 million.
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: WeWork shares sink on reports of imminent plans for bankruptcy filingWeWork, struggling with a heavy debt load and hefty losses for a few years now, was once privately valued at $47-billion and now has a market capitalization of just about $121-million
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: WeWork shares sink on reports of imminent plans for bankruptcy filingThe New York-based firm, struggling with a heavy debt load and hefty losses for a few years now, was once privately valued at $47 billion and now has a...
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: WeWork shares sink on reports of imminent plans for bankruptcy filingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: WeWork to withhold interest payment on some notesWeWork said on Tuesday it elected to withhold interest payment due on Nov. 1 on senior notes due 2025, though it has the cash to make the payment. It now...
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: WeWork to withhold interest payment on some notesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕