WeWork Aims to Emerge from Bankruptcy with Reduced Rent Commitments

WeWork aims to emerge from bankruptcy by May 31 and has negotiated over 40% reduction in rent commitments. The company has amended 150 leases and is in the process of exiting another 150 leases. It will maintain 150 leases without change and is negotiating with landlords for 50 additional locations.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNationalNews / 🏆 82. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WeWork Predicts $8 Billion in Rent Savings After Bankruptcy EndsBankrupt coworking company WeWork is nearly finished shrinking its money-losing real estate portfolio and could leave court protection by the end of next month, the troubled firm said.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Footwear Maker Shoes for Crews Files Bankruptcy With Sale PlansSlip-resistant footwear maker Shoes for Crews filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell the business to lenders.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Adam Neumann submits over $500-million bid to buy back WeWork, source saysWeWork co-founder Adam Neumann looks to reacquire flexible workspace provider for $500-million

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Adam Neumann Offers to Buy Back WeWork for More Than $500 Million, WSJ ReportsWeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has submitted an offer to buy the bankrupt company for more than $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

WeWork Fund Loses Last London Office After Deutsche Bank BreachA fund tied to beleaguered flexible office giant WeWork Inc. has lost control of its last remaining London property after breaching its banking covenants.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Detroit Wins Investment Grade Rating Decade After Bankruptcy(Bloomberg) -- Once-bankrupt Detroit has won its first investment-grade rating after an upgrade by Moody’s Ratings, marking a major step for the city, which ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »