WestJet pilot found dead honored with aircraft dedication

On Monday night, an aircraft was emblazoned with the name of Capt. Christina Thomson, a WestJet pilot who was found dead in a home on Dec. 15, 2023. Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.Thomas Howell, 48, of Rowley, Mass., was also found dead in the home.

On Monday, Thomson's colleagues gathered at the WestJet hangar to say goodbye to the woman they say was an inspiration to so many other female pilots. "Christina has left a huge, a huge hole not only in our hearts but also in the organization," said Capt. Bernie Lewell with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). Thomson's brother Ruarri, who flies for Air Canada, says he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. "What an amazing and unexpected honour," he told CTV News. "On behalf of my family, my friends, Christina's friends, colleagues – this type of dedication speaks volumes." An aircraft was named in her honour at the event and ALPA says it is working on establishing a scholarship in Thomson's memor





