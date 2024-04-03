WestJet Encore pilots vote in favour of strike mandate

Turbulent skies could be ahead after WestJet Encore pilots voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate on Tuesday. Of the 89 per cent of pilots who took part in the vote, 97 per cent voted in favour of strike action if a contract isn’t negotiated by April 17, 2024. The 355 Encore pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association Int’l (ALPA) and while they have the same parent company as WestJet, Encore is a separate entity.

“Our industry and our company reputation are built on trust and stability,” Capt. Carin Kenny, chair of the WestJet Encore ALPA Master Executive Council, said in a releas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WestJet Encore pilots hold information picket at Calgary International AirportWestJet Encore pilots held an information picket at Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon, seeking improved working conditions and wages, along with career progression in the company.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

WestJet Encore pilots set to hold information picket at Calgary International AirportWestJet Encore pilots are set hold an information picket at Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon, seeking improved working conditions and wages, along with career progression in the company.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

WestJet Encore Pilots Approve Strike MandateWestJet Encore pilots could go on strike as soon as April 17 after they approved a strike mandate Tuesday after aviators at the company's regional carrier voted 97 per cent in favour of strike authorization, the Air Line Pilots Association said.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

WestJet Encore pilots vote for strike mandateWestJet Encore pilots could go on strike as soon as April 17 after they approved a strike mandate Tuesday.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

WestJet Encore pilots vote for strike mandate, adding to airline's turbulenceCALGARY — WestJet Encore pilots could go on strike as soon as April 17 after they approved a strike mandate Tuesday.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

WestJet Encore pilots vote for strike mandate, adding to airline’s turbulenceThe Air Line Pilots Association says aviators at WestJet’s regional carrier voted 97% in favour of strike authorization after contract talks around pay and career progression came to a ‘near standstill’

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »