Western University fires Muslim chaplain over 'divisive' social media post

The London, Ont. school issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying he would no longer be serving as a volunteer due to a post he made the day before on the social media platform, X.Posted: Oct 27, 2023 11:41 AM EDT | Last Updated: 6 hours agoWestern University has parted ways with a Muslim chaplain after he made online comments about the Israel-Hams war that the school's president calls "divisive".

Western University announced it had ended its relationship with Anwer in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press) "In 2015 PM Harper tried to make it a crime to glorify and promote terrorism. Trudeau blocked his efforts and here we are. There exists no law in Canada to prevent this orgy of celebration for the beheading of babies and the rape and execution of little girls. Time for a new PM," said Frum.

"No one is celebrating the murder of Israeli babies. Palestinians are mourning the death of their babies. It's incredible how Israel sympathizers simultaneously are the oppressor and the victim." Shepard and Oloya wrote that the university supports students who are Palestinian, Muslim, Jewish and Israeli, and recognizes that they're in pain at this time. headtopics.com

