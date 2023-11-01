Western says women’s hockey coach returning to team after investigation

Two women’s hockey team players told TSN that vice-provost John Doerksen advised players Wednesday afternoon that Moxley would be returning and that players would be offered mental health support in the coming days. After several players told Doerksen that they would discuss a boycott with teammates, Doerksen said he would meet with players again on Thursday.

“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our students and our student-athletes.” Western opened an investigation into the alleged misconduct in July. Allegations made by players against Moxley include claims that she pressured players to play through injuries and didn’t act when players told her about Watson’s alleged misconduct.

Complaints to the school also included allegations that Moxley did not act following multiple complaints from players that they were being sexually harassed by Watson. The source said when one player told Moxley that Watson had touched them inappropriately when they were working out in the gym, the coach answered that the player should wear longer shorts to avoid the problem.

“With regards to the handling of concerns by the sports and recreation department, Hewitt found there were no formal complaints filed with the university prior to 2023 and that informal concerns raised to the department in February 2022 regarding the women’s hockey program were addressed appropriately at the time,” Steyaert wrote in her email to TSN.

