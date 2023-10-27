Western Kings Memorial Health Centre after-hours clinic closed Oct. 27-28, Halloween

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireBERWICK, N.S. — The Western Kings Memorial Health Centre after-hours clinic is closing on Oct. 27, Oct. 28 and on Halloween night.

The clinics on Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 are closing from 5-9 p.m., while the Saturday, Oct. 28 clinic is closing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.902-542-2266Those with urgent medical needs are asked to call 911, and those looking for general health advice and information are asked to call 811.

